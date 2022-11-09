Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 37,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 99,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.99. The stock had a trading volume of 172,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.