Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

Shares of MSN opened at $0.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 52.41%.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

