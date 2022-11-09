Empower 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,348.78 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last week, Empower has traded down 43.1% against the US dollar. One Empower token can now be bought for approximately $3.15 or 0.00019311 BTC on exchanges. Empower has a market capitalization of $35.04 million and $15,348.78 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Empower

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,141,482 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is clubrare.xyz. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 4.24247966 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,766.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

