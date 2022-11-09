Endeavor Group (EDR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of 0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported 0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.24 by 0.08. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of 1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at 21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 17.42 and a 52 week high of 35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is 21.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

A number of research firms have recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.45.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total value of 491,255.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately 81,388.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,186,935.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 25.19, for a total transaction of 491,255.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 81,388.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,254 shares of company stock worth $3,149,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $408,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,057,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $2,096,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 143.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

