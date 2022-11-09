Energi Market Capitalization Tops $9.13 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $178,034.59 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00081315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00061797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001688 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005168 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,211,773 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

