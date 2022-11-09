EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. EnerSys also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.59. 322,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,661. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in EnerSys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.