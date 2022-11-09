Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

NYSE:EHAB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 413,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,009. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

In other Enhabit news, Director Charles M. Elson bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at $299,034.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Charles M. Elson purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,034.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory S. Rush bought 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $105,327.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,615.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $283,972.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enhabit stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

