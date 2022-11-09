Enigma Trading Down 16.4% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $95,553.69 and approximately $62,657.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

