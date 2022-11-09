Enovis Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enovis in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.08. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth approximately $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $13,924,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

