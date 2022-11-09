Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Enterprise Diversified Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44.
About Enterprise Diversified
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
