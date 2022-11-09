Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 366.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 86.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,319,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,772,000 after acquiring an additional 610,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $37,976,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $19,703,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter worth approximately $9,520,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet in the first quarter worth approximately $9,417,000.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

ENV stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

