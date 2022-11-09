EQ (CVE:EQ) Shares Up 0.9%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. 40,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 16,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

EQ Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.70.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.40 million. On average, analysts predict that EQ Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EQ Company Profile

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

