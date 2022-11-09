EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Raised to C$87.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on EQB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $34.45 during trading on Wednesday. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

