EQB (TSE:EQB) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) traded up 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$52.64 and last traded at C$50.15. 89,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 77,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on EQB from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EQB from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.06.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.79.

EQB ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.26 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$164.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQB Inc. will post 9.8699992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

