Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 142,773 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 494.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,773 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $37.43 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

