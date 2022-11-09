Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 494.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,773 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,510. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $51.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

