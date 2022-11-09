Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 48,440 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. 85,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,716. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

