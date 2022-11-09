Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $12,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 76,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $863,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE traded down $6.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.04. 149,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,514. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

