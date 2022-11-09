Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,892,000 after buying an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after buying an additional 210,957 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.55.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,019 shares of company stock worth $807,876. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.92. 31,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,905. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.53. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

