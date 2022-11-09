Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.89. 96,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,236. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.75 and a one year high of $110.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

