Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.50. 85,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,218,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

