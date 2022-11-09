Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,405,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,693,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6,568.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 198,683 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,609,000.

BLV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.24. 14,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $106.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

