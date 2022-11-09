Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,115 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,237. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

