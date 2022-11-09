Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,588 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $332.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.36.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

LHX traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.88. 59,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,478 shares of company stock worth $11,472,458 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

