Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 53,002 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,002 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $41.02. 96,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,524. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $46.02.

