Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the quarter. Equinor ASA makes up about 1.1% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $30,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

EQNR stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 132,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

