Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 9th (ABCL, ABF, ACEL, ACRDF, ADCT, ADS, AEL, AES, AEVA, AFRM)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 9th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics Inc alerts:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,575 ($18.13) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.28 to $1.44. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €115.00 ($115.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($170.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $10.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $21.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($140.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €146.00 ($146.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $94.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $110.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $164.00 to $137.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $164.00 to $137.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $81.00 to $65.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $83.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $65.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $22.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $21.00 to $32.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price lowered by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 720 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.06). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $28.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($27.63) to GBX 3,100 ($35.69). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $160.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($98.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €87.00 ($87.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($85.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($66.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($5.64) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $10.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $19.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $22.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.70 ($9.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.60 ($8.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.50 ($7.50) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $48.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $54.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.50 to $36.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.36). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.20 ($32.20) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $3.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $75.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €7.50 ($7.50) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $125.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $134.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $119.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $122.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $124.00 to $94.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $98.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $124.00 to $94.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $16.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $5.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $49.00 to $40.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $115.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $94.00.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $55.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $4.00.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $68.00 to $63.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($10.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.80 ($9.80) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($12.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($11.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.75. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $40.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €38.00 ($38.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $182.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $190.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $183.00 to $203.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £129 ($148.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €42.00 ($42.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $67.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $80.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by Argus from $70.00 to $100.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $21.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $330.00 to $312.00.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.40 ($2.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €49.00 ($49.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($65.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($64.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 585 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $155.00 to $119.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $145.00 to $116.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from $170.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $190.00 to $170.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $50.00.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.27). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $3.00 to $47.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $2.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3.75 to $2.85.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.30. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $34.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1.50 to $1.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $107.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $119.00 to $90.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $80.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $220.00 to $205.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $30.00.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $46.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $45.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $42.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $74.00 to $69.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $153.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $111.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$76.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($324.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $15.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $62.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $74.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $75.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $142.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $246.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.10) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $22.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $33.00 to $22.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $22.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $27.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $69.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $178.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $84.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $20.00 to $18.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $31.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $25.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $30.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $16.00 to $14.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $3.00.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $4.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $30.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $3.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $790.00 to $856.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €43.00 ($43.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $5.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $283.00 to $306.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.80 ($6.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €63.10 ($63.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €53.00 ($53.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €115.00 ($115.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($150.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($140.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.75.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $27.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $51.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$17.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $2.00 to $1.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $705.00 to $700.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $32.00 to $16.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.80 to $3.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.30 to $7.90. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $6.00 to $5.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $100.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.