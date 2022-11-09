Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 9th (ABCL, ABF, ACEL, ACRDF, ADCT, ADS, AEL, AES, AEVA, AFRM)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 9th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $13.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,500 ($17.27) to GBX 1,700 ($19.57). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,575 ($18.13) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) had its target price lowered by Macquarie from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.28 to $1.44. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €115.00 ($115.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €170.00 ($170.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $2.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $10.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $21.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $15.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €140.00 ($140.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €146.00 ($146.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $94.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $110.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $164.00 to $137.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $164.00 to $137.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its target price trimmed by Roth Capital from $81.00 to $65.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $83.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $65.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $32.00 to $22.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $21.00 to $32.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $295.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price lowered by BWS Financial from $15.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $125.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 720 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.06). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $28.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $10.00.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($27.63) to GBX 3,100 ($35.69). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $140.00 to $160.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $70.00 to $46.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $5.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $7.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €98.00 ($98.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €87.00 ($87.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €85.00 ($85.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.00 ($66.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 490 ($5.64) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $39.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $25.00 to $10.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $25.00 to $19.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $22.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $20.00 to $16.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $19.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.20 ($8.20) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €9.70 ($9.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.60 ($8.60) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €7.50 ($7.50) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,600 ($29.94) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,750 ($31.66) to GBX 2,950 ($33.97). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $1.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $48.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $54.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $38.50 to $36.50. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CLS (LON:CLI) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 255 ($2.94) to GBX 205 ($2.36). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €32.20 ($32.20) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $9.00.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $3.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $75.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $64.00 to $75.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €13.00 ($13.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €7.50 ($7.50) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $86.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.25 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $125.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $134.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $143.00 to $119.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $135.00 to $122.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $124.00 to $94.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $98.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $157.00 to $126.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $124.00 to $94.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 266 ($3.06) to GBX 259 ($2.98). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 220 ($2.53). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($2.65) to GBX 225 ($2.59). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $16.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $8.00 to $5.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $49.00 to $40.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target trimmed by Stephens from $110.00 to $90.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $115.00.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $94.00.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $65.00 to $55.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $4.00.

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$7.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €20.00 ($20.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $68.00 to $63.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.50 ($10.50) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.80 ($9.80) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.00 ($12.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($11.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $11.75. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $40.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €35.00 ($35.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €38.00 ($38.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $95.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $110.00 to $95.00.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $163.00 to $182.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $190.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $183.00 to $203.00.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £129 ($148.53) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $30.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €24.00 ($24.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $18.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €42.00 ($42.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $80.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $80.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $67.00.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $80.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target boosted by Argus from $70.00 to $100.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $23.00 to $21.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($16.70) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $8.00.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $95.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $330.00 to $312.00.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.40 ($2.40) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €49.00 ($49.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($65.00) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €64.00 ($64.00) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) was given a €185.00 ($185.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 585 ($6.74) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $155.00 to $119.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $145.00 to $116.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from $170.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $190.00 to $170.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $50.00 to $60.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $50.00.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.27). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $3.00 to $47.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $2.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $3.75 to $2.85.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.30. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $34.00.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $1.50 to $1.25. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $80.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $107.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $119.00 to $90.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $80.00.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners from $220.00 to $205.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $30.00.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $42.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $46.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $45.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $42.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $74.00 to $69.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $153.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $27.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $111.00 to $102.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital to C$76.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($324.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $20.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $70.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $58.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $71.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $15.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $62.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $81.00 to $74.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $65.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $75.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $142.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $2.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $246.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.10) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $22.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $58.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $33.00 to $22.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $22.00.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $27.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $29.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $69.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $178.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $84.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $20.00 to $18.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $30.00 to $28.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $63.00 to $31.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $18.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $25.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $28.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $30.00.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $16.00 to $14.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $9.00 to $3.00.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $4.50.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.25. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $25.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $19.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $30.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $25.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $10.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $35.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $3.75.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $790.00 to $856.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $76.00 to $86.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €43.00 ($43.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $5.75. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.25 to $12.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $283.00 to $306.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $38.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $26.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $26.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $49.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.80 ($6.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,200 ($36.85) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €63.10 ($63.10) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €53.00 ($53.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €115.00 ($115.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €150.00 ($150.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €140.00 ($140.00) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $32.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.75.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $27.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $51.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$17.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $2.00 to $1.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $705.00 to $700.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $32.00 to $16.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.80 to $3.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.30 to $7.90. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $6.00 to $5.00.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $22.00 to $20.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $4.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $80.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $125.00 to $100.00.

