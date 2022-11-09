ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0081 on Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.17 million and $28.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008737 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008188 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023691 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00234573 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002440 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00871391 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $51.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

