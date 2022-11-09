Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.82 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00010036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $100.82 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,170.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00322679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00117076 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.85 or 0.00758846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00564921 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00222398 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,050,629 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

