Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.81% from the company’s current price.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.55.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE ERO traded down C$0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$15.45. 99,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,852. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.01.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

