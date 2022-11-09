Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.6 %

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

