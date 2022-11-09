Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 911,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

