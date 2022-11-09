Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.75-1.80 EPS.
Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $43.81. 911,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10.
Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.
