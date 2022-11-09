Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Acquired by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Establishment Labs worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTA traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. 512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,984. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.07. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 129.28% and a negative net margin of 49.94%. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

