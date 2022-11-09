Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Volume of $863.46 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $21.04 or 0.00120329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $863.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,487.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00323139 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022023 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.49 or 0.00751933 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00562335 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001011 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00230392 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00228835 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,824,152 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
