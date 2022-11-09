Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29,292 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Etsy

Etsy Stock Down 5.3 %

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.34. 60,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.71.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

