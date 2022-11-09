Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Etsy worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $14,688,315. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.50. 25,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,151. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.71.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

