EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.77 million. EuroDry had a net margin of 60.70% and a return on equity of 51.28%.
EuroDry Stock Performance
Shares of EDRY opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $44.99.
Institutional Trading of EuroDry
An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) by 340.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of EuroDry worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.
