Evercore ISI Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.
Five9 Stock Performance
Five9 stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $37,438,000.
About Five9
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
