Evercore ISI Cuts Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.21. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,019,000 after acquiring an additional 778,928 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 139.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 662,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 385,846 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 78.9% in the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $37,438,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

