Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.42

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 155386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Evotec Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

