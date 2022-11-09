eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. eXp World has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $721,729,583.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $154,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $721,729,583.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,258,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,814. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in eXp World by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

