Exscientia (EXAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 15th. Analysts expect Exscientia to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 186.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, analysts expect Exscientia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ EXAI opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia in the first quarter worth $182,000. 27.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

