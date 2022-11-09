Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after purchasing an additional 175,715 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 28,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

