Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,500 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,075,004. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About Citigroup



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Stories

