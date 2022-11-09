Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $12.33 Million in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.53. 9,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,389. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day moving average of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

