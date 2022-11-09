Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Takes $6.48 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the first quarter worth $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American International Group by 196.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth $10,297,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on American International Group to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

