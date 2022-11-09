FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $421.95. 3,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,766. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.58.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.