FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 2,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 843,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Trading Up 9.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.15 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 100.51% and a negative net margin of 83.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

