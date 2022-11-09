Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Samir (Sam) Hallab Purchases 6,500 Shares

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Samir (Sam) Hallab purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$6.99 ($4.54) per share, with a total value of A$45,448.00 ($29,511.69).

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 11th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

About Fiducian Group

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

