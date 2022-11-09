FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading 4% Higher

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 234 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 234 ($2.69). Approximately 9,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.59).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,925.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.88, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through 6 retail outlets.

