Financial Review: DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) versus Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pineapple Energy and DZS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pineapple Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 3.24 $2.97 million N/A N/A DZS $350.21 million 1.17 -$34.68 million ($0.90) -16.24

Pineapple Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DZS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38% DZS -6.73% -7.66% -3.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Pineapple Energy and DZS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

34.9% of DZS shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of DZS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DZS has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pineapple Energy and DZS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A DZS 0 0 3 0 3.00

DZS has a consensus target price of $25.80, indicating a potential upside of 76.47%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

Summary

DZS beats Pineapple Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About DZS

(Get Rating)

DZS Inc. provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services. The company also provides connected home and business solutions through DZS Helix comprising smart gateway platforms for fiber to the x (FTTx) deployment; and connected premises products, consisting of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways. In addition, it offers mobile and optical edge solutions through DZS Chronos, which provides solutions for mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/midhaul/backhaul systems and migrate to fifth generation wireless technologies. Further, the company provides cloud software solutions through DZS Cloud that offers a commercial, carrier-grade network-slicing enabled orchestration platform, which supports open RAN and 4G/5G networks. The company was formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to DZS Inc. in August 2020. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pineapple Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pineapple Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.